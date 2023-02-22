[PICS] Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor host a pool party for son Jeh’s second birthday

Kareena also posted some snaps from the celebrations on her Instagram stories

teamOn Tuesday, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Jehangir Ali Khan turned two years old. The couple celebrated the occasion with a poolside party at their house which was attended by close family members. Glimpses from the celebrations were shared on Instagram by Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan. In a clip shared by Soha, the pool area can be seen decorated with colourful balloons and party banners.

In the clip, a kid is seen kicking a balloon which flies high in the sky, while Karisma Kapoor records the moment on her phone. The actress later turns around and smiles at Soha. Kareena is also seen standing near them donning a t-shirt and denim pants. Saif appears in the video talking to Kunal Kemmu. The clip also features Soha’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu walking down the stairs. She captioned the post, “In case you see any unidentified objects in the sky tonight, now you know.”

Soha also shared a photo featuring her, saif and their sister Saba Ali Khan, who stood in between both smiling while posing for the camera. Soha captioned the snap, “Kin (red heart emoji) @sabapataudi.”

Saba also took to her Instagram account to share a video of Jehangir in Kareena’s arms as he blew out the candles on his birthday cake. The cake was decorated with the words, ‘Happy Birthday Our Darling Jeh Baba.'

In the clip, while Saif held his older son Taimur Ali Khan's hand, Kareena had Jeh in her arms and grinned at the camera. Jeh was spotted averting his gaze from the lens. Saba captioned the post, “Happy memories. Jehjaan turns 2! Mahsha'Allah...#siblings #sisterlove #bonds #brother #jehjaan.”

Kareena also posted some snaps from the celebrations on her Instagram stories. In one of the images, Saif was seen with Taimur, posing for the camera near the pool. Kareena wrote along with the picture, “Thank you for the fabulous setup Reenz (red heart and star emojis).”