'Precious Moment' says Kareena Kapoor as son Jeh refuses to leave her lap in new clicks

Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh Ali Khan turns two today and the actress shared a special post on Instagram to wish her little one. She posted a couple of grumpy clicks of the star kid and revealed that he refuses to leave her side whenever he accompanies her to shoots.

Sharing the post, in her caption, Kareena wrote, "Doesn't want to leave my lap... this situation will soon reverse I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday son Thank you, @khamkhaphotoartist, for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, 2022 Forever and more (sic)"

Take a look at it here:

Apart from Kareena, her sister and actress Karisma Kapoor also wished Jeh by sharing a cutesy click with him on Instagram. In the photo, Jeh and Karisma can be seen twinning in white and the actress is tying his laces.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with their second son Jeh on February 21, 2021. They released an official statement to announce the good news. It read, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

Post Jeh's birth, Kareena turned an author and recounted her pregnancy experiences in her debut book titled Pregnancy Bible.

On the work front otherwise, she was last seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also starred Nagarjuna, Mona Singh and featured a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

Next up, Kareena will be seen in the Indian adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.