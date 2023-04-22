Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make a grand entrance at ‘Citadel’ screening in Rome

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas graced the special screening of the upcoming web series, Citadel, in Rome, where the cast and crew of the show were present. The actress looked stunning in a green gown, while her husband wore a blue shirt and matching pants under a dark blue blazer. They arrived hand in hand and posed for the paparazzi while entering the venue. Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci, who are also a part of the show.

During the screening, Priyanka greeted the paparazzi with a namaste and posed for pictures solo, while Nick stood at a distance and captured her moments on his camera. She also posed with the rest of the cast and crew for snaps.



Citadel, an Amazon Prime exclusive show, is created by The Russo Brothers and features Priyanka and Richard in the lead roles, the show is set to premiere on April 28.

Speaking about her experience working on the show, Priyanka revealed that the story is action-packed. She added that the action scenes are not just great, but also filled with drama and storytelling. This was a new and exciting challenge for her as an actor.

Priyanka has been a global icon for years, with her work in both Bollywood and Hollywood. She has always been vocal about her passion for acting and her desire to take on challenging roles. Her fans eagerly await her upcoming projects and are excited to see her work her magic on the screen once again.