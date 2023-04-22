BTS’ Suga drops 1st official solo album ‘D-Day’

Suga is the fifth BTS member of the septet to debut as a solois

K-pop band BTS member Suga released his first official solo album, D-Day, on Friday, under a stage name for his individual project, Agust D. According to reports, the music video for the album's lead track, Haegeum, was unveiled simultaneously with the album.

Also read: Jimin's ‘Like Crazy’ tops singles chart, becoming his first No. 1 outside BTS

When his unofficial mix tapes are included, D-Day marks Suga's first solo project in three years since D-2 in 2020. The album also marks the final instalment of the Agust D trilogy, which began with his mix tapes Agust D (2016) and D-2.

The new album consists of 10 songs, including Haegeum, the pre-released song People Pt. 2 (Feat. IU), D-Day, Huh?! (Feat. J Hope), Amygdala, SDL, Interlude: Dawn and Snooze (Feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto, Kim Woo-sung of The Rose). Also among the 10 was Life Goes On, in which Suga reinterpreted the band's hit song of the same name according to his own sensibilities.

The album carries the message of prioritising ‘me’ and ‘now’ in an era where there is an overwhelming amount of fast and extensive information. Sources stated that Suga has written and composed all the songs on the album and took charge of its overall production process to share his sincere personal story.

The music video for Haegeum features a tightly woven storyline and dramatic elements that are highlighted in an overall atmosphere reminiscent of a film noir. Of note, Suga acts as two similar but different characters.

Also read: Fusion band IndoSoul talks about their fourth album 'Equilibrium' and their evolution over a decade

Reports said that Suga plans to go on his first individual world tour, titled Suga | Agust D-Day Tour, starting with Belmont Park in San Diego this coming Wednesday and Thursday (local time), which will also take him to other cities in the United States, as well as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and Japan. Suga is the fifth BTS member of the septet to debut as a soloist.

