Find out more about Priyanka Chopra’s Rahul Mishra-designed outfit for NMACC gala

On the second day of the NMACC gala, actor Priyanka Chopra made a splash with her fashion choice. For the evening with the theme of Indian fashion, the actor donned a pre-draped Banarasi silk sari and a bustier blouse which was designed by Indian courtier Amit Aggarwal. The outfit celebrated India’s influence on global fashion through different eras. Amit took to his Instagram handle on Sunday to share details of the actor’s glamorous look.

The designer shared some snaps of Priyanka in the dress on his Instagram page and revealed that Priyanka wore a sixty-year-old Banarasi sari of khadi silk which had silver threads and gold electroplating. He captioned the post, “For the second day of @nmacc.india, Priyanka (@priyankachopra) in our custom ensemble styled by Ami (@stylebyami). It was crafted by pairing a sixty-year-old vintage Banarasi brocade saree made using silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk.”

He added, “This was draped over and structured with a jewel-toned, moulded body made with our signature unique material and paired with a sequin sheet holographic bustier to reflect the nine colours of ikat weave that the brocade is set in. The ensemble was crafted across six months, with the original vintage textile handwoven in the craft clusters of Varanasi.”

Talking more about the ensemble in another post which featured images of Priyanka posing in the outfit, Amit wrote, “On the second day of NMACC, celebrating Indian craftsmanship, we created a custom look for Priyanka that is an ode to her being and path, rooted yet ever evolving. The ensemble was crafted by pairing a 60-year-old vintage Banarasi Brocade Saree made using silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk, draped over and structured with a jewel-toned moulded body made of unique crafted material and paired with a signature holographic bustier.”

Priyanka had accessorised the silk sari with a holographic choker necklace from Bulgari, statement bracelets, diamond ear studs, and high heels with embellishments. In the end, Priyanka went with side-parted, gently tousled, silver eyeshadow, a glossy mauve lip colour, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, feathered brows, a dewy foundation, and light contouring.