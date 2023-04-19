Priyanka Chopra stuns at ‘Citadel’ blue carpet premiere [PICS]

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended the London Global Premiere for her upcoming web series, Citadel, with her husband Nick Jonas and her mother, Madhu Chopra. The blue carpet event was also attended by her series co-star, Richard Madden, and other cast and crew members of the show. Many pictures from the night were shared on social media. The clips show Priyanka who chose a stylish red gown for the premiere, posing for the camera. Some images also show some PDA moments between Nick and Priyanka.

Priyanka donned a stunning fiery red gown for which many fans praised her on social media. A fan described her as ‘unreal.’ Another user wrote, “She is such a beauty.” Some users also praised Priyanka and Nick for their PDA on the blue carpet. A user commented, “Love how NP love up on each other! They are so supportive.”

With only a few basic accessories—statement rings, delicate earrings, and high heels—Priyanka glammed up her look. Priyanka also sported side-parted waves, dramatic winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, dark red lipstick, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, feathery brows, light contouring, and dazzling highlighter.

Nick complimented his wife, wearing a black suit with a silk notch lapel blazer and matching straight-fitting trousers. A ribbed turtleneck jumper, black dress shoes, a trimmed beard and a backswept hairstyle completed his all-black ensemble.

Citadel is a science fiction thriller series created by David Weil, with the Russo Brothers serving as the executive producers for the show. The Amazon Prime Video series narrates the story of the fictional spy agency called ‘Citadel’ and the events that follow after the memories of its agents are erased. The six-episode first season of the series is all set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on April 28.