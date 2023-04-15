Priyanka Chopra grooves at the Jonas Brothers concert in London; shares post-event selfie with Nick 

Many fans took to the comment section of the posts to share their reactions

Actor Priyanka Chopra who is currently in London was seen grooving at her husband Nick Jonas’ recent concert. She also took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to share an image of them post-event. In one of the selfies shared by Priyanka, she can be seen laying on a couch as Nick sat on the edge of the sofa, looking at a mirror.

The actor was seen donning a white bodycon dress in the picture while Nick was seen wearing a white shirt and black pants. Priyanka captioned the image, “After he sells out a Royal Albert hall...(face holding back tears, nazar amulet and folded hands emojis).”

Many clips and images of Priyanka at the concert have surfaced on social media. A clip showed the actor grooving during the Jonas Brothers' performance. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was also spotted at the event. The actor posed with fans outside the venue. She was also seen holding Nick’s hand as they walked to their car.