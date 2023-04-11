Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas adore daughter Malti in new photos from Easter celebrations

Many fans took to the comment section of Nick’s post to share their reactions

Actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated this Easter with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and it was all about love. The artiste took to her Instagram on Monday morning to share an array of cute images of her and Malti celebrating the festival. Later, Nick who had been travelling joined them. The singer took to his Instagram handle to share two more images from the celebrations.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares the cutest pictures from her Easter celebrations with daughter Malti Marie

The first snap features Nick and Priyanka sitting on a chair watching Malti play. The kid seemed to be excited in the image as she opened a gift. The next picture showed a table set for their Easter lunch with a customized menu. The table was decorated with flower vases and blue-coloured Easter eggs. Priyanka shared the image on her Instagram stories, writing on Malti’s behalf, “So happy you are home daddy @nickjonas.”

Many fans took to the comment section of Nick’s post to share their reactions. A fan wrote, “She is so darn cute!!!! God bless you guys!” Another user said, “Me blowing up the pic to read the menu cause I’m nosey lol Happy Resurrection! Hope you and your beautiful family enjoyed.” “What a blessed family,” read a comment.

Priyanka visited India recently with Nick, and Malti to attend the three-day-long inauguration event of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. The actress also attended a promotional event for her upcoming TV series, Citadel, in the city, for which she was joined by her co-star Richard Madden. Priyanka took her daughter to the Siddhivinayak temple before leaving.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas bring daughter Malti to India for the first time [SEE PHOTOS]

On the work front, Priyanka recently signed a film alongside Idris Elba and John Cena which is titled Heads of State, said reports. The film will be helmed by Nobody director Ilya Naishuller and the script for the project has been penned by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec.

