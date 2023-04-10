Priyanka Chopra shares the cutest pictures from her Easter celebrations with daughter Malti Marie 

Priyanka Chopra had a fun-filled Easter with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actor took to her Instagram handle on Monday to share several images from the celebrations which featured her and Malti. In one of the images, the kid can be seen donning a cute t-shirt with ‘Malti Marie’s First Easter’ printed on it. Another image showed Malti playing with Easter eggs. Priyanka captioned the post, “Easter Sunday (heart emoji, folded hands emoji).”

In the first image shared by the actor, Malti can be seen wearing the customized t-shirt while Priyanka was visible in the background, holding her. The next image featured the mother-daughter duo in matching clothes as Priyanka clicked a mirror selfie. The following snaps showed Malti trying to eat a chocolate Easter egg. The last picture had the little one playing on the sofa.

Many fans took to the comment section to share their reaction to the cute images. A user wrote, “Awwwwww! Love the pictures! Happy Easter @priyankachopra, Malti Marie, and @nickjonas!” Another fan said, “Awww so cute.” “Mumma goals… we love you lil one,” read a comment.

Earlier, Priyanka had shared an image of Malti sitting in a basket, dressed in a yellow and white outfit, surrounded by flowers to wish her followers a Happy Easter, on her Instagram stories. She wrote along with the post, “Happy Easter to all celebrating.”

Priyanka visited India recently with her husband Nick Jonas, and Malti to attend the three-day-long inauguration event of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. The actress also attended a promotional event for her upcoming TV series, Citadel, in the city, for which she was joined by her co-star Richard Madden. Priyanka took her daughter to the Siddhivinayak temple before leaving for London.