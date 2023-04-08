Kiara Advani channels red-hot energy in a ravishing cutout gown [SEE PICS]

Kiara Advani, who has been impressing the fashion folks with her sartorial outfits ever since her debut, stepped out in Mumbai recently looking too hot to handle. She attended an event last night and put her best fashion foot forward in a ravishing red outfit by the label Aadnevik.

For the night, Kiara opted for a cut-out gown that came with a bustier and an asymmetrical waistline. To round the look, Kiara opted for warm flushed makeup with shimmery eyes and a sleek stroke of eyeliner. With her hair tied in a bun in a sleek manner, the actress posed for the most gorgeous clicks, and we are here for it.

Unlike other celebs at the event, Kiara ditched the bejeweled look and opted out of wearing even signature diamond earrings. A bold move we believe, tell us what you think of her look. Take a look at her photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will next be seen with RRR actor Ram Charan in Game Changer. For the longest time, the Telugu film was titled RC15.

Directed by S Shankar, who makes his Telugu directorial debut, the action thriller also stars Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar in pivotal roles. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

