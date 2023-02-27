Alia Bhatt takes tips from new bride Kiara Advani, styles emerald necklace with cut-out gown

If the last month has taught us anything about jewellery trends, it's that 2023 will be the year of emeralds. The trend mostly took over after Kiara Advani wore a diamond and emerald-studded neckpiece on her wedding day as well as her Mumbai reception.

Now, it looks like Alia Bhatt has taken a leaf out of the new bride Kiara's style file. Last night, for an award ceremony, Alia styled a Zambian emerald-studded diamond neckpiece with a pistachio green cut-out, thigh-high slit gown by brand Costarellos. The outfit included knife pleats and statement sleeves.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt meeting Ranbir Kapoor at the airport is one of the cutest things you will see today

She shared the photos on her Instagram handle and gave a good look at her pick. Alia rounded her look with glossy nude lipstick and flushed makeup. For her eyes, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress opted for smudged kohl on the lower and upper lashline with shimmer on the hood.

Take a look at the photos here: