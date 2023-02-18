Alia Bhatt meeting Ranbir Kapoor at the airport is one of the cutest things you will see today

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was recently in Delhi for promoting his upcoming release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The actor attended a function at a college in the city for the same and there he interacted with the students, answering their questions about the movie and his life. The Rockstar actor returned to Mumbai on Saturday and was received by his wife and actress Alia Bhatt at the airport. A video of the same was posted on Instagram by a paparazzi account.

The video shows Ranbir walking to his car, in which Alia was already seated. The actress was seen touching Ranbir’s face as he sat beside her and looked at her. Alia was donning a pink dress for the visit.

Many fans shared their reaction to the cute video in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Aww cuties. They were missing each other so much.” Another user commented, “Reunited with his girls.” “Favorite couple,” read a comment.

Earlier, a video of Ranbir at the college function in Delhi went viral on social media. The actor was seen sharing Valentine’s day messages for his daughter Raha and wife Alia in the clip.

“Happy Valentine's Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle, I would like to wish my two loves a Happy Valentine's Day - my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you,” Ranbir said. Alia was impressed by the actor’s gesture and took to her Instagram stories to share the video, writing, “cutest human ever.”

According to sources, the couple fell in love during the shoot of the 2022 fantasy film, Brahmastra. The actors tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022.