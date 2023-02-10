Ranbir Kapoor dazzles in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's new song ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ [SEE VIDEO]

On Friday, a new song titled, called Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai, from the upcoming Luv Ranjan directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released . Reminiscent of Ranbir Kapoor's performance in the song Badtameez Dil from his 2013 film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, the song features the actor showing off his dance skills, something he hasn't done in a while. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam. The most recent song featuring Ranbir that the trio worked on together was Brahmastra's Kesariya.

Watch the song here:

Anubhav Bassi, who co-stars with Ranbir in the movie, also features in the song. Ranbir had previously stated that the Luv Ranjan-directed rom-com would be his final one in the genre when speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. He co-stars in the film with actress Shraddha Kapoor.

On the work front, next, he will co-star with Rashmika Mandanna in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal in August. Ranbir made a significant comeback to the silver screen in 2021 with roles in Shamshera and Brahmastra. Brahmastra brought in more than Rs 400 crore globally according to the producers of the film. Although a formal statement regarding the sequel is still anticipated, the film was touted to be a trilogy.