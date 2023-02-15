Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor 'cutest person ever' as he shares special V-Day message for her, daughter Raha

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently went to an event at Delhi's Galgotias University. He shared a message at the occasion for his wife Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha Kapoor as he couldn't be with them on Valentine's Day. The actor sported a thick beard and was dressed in a black shirt, black denim, and a black jacket.

Ranbir paused while speaking to the students on stage to wish Alia and Raha a happy Valentine's Day. As the audience cheered loudly, he said, “Happy Valentine's Day to my wife Alia and my stunning daughter Raha, who I consider to be my two loves. Happy Valentine's Day to all the women I adore.”

Alia responded to Ranbir's Valentine's Day message by posting the video to her Instagram Stories and writing, ‘Cutest person ever.’

On Valentine's Day, Alia's mother Soni Razdan also wished Ranbir, Alia, and her other daughter Shaheen Bhatt. “Happy Valentine's Day to my three,” Soni wrote as she shared a photo of herself with Ranbir from Alia's baby shower from the previous year and a photo of Alia and Shaheen.

According to sources, during the making of their first movie together, Brahmastra, Ranbir and Alia became close. Their daughter Raha was born in November after they tied the knot in April 2022. Ranbir is now busy promoting his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais, and Ayesha Raza Mishra are among the other actors who will appear in the movie. It will be released in theatres on March 8. On her Instagram Stories, Alia applauded the film's trailer, calling it ‘absolutely one of my favourite trailers!!’