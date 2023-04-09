Navya Naveli Nanda wishes Jaya Bachchan on her 75th birthday with a throwback picture 

Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan celebrates her 75th birthday today. On the occasion, her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of the actress in which she is dressed in a sari and sports a beret and sunglasses. The image is from the 1972 Bollywood film, Shor, which starred Manoj Kumar as the male lead.

Navya captioned the post, “Happy birthday Naani (red heart emoji). The real powerhouse. The glue that binds us all. I love you!” Many fans and celebrities took to the comment section to share their reactions. Shanaya Kapoor, Mahdeep Kapoor and Sonali Bendre dropped heart emojis in the comments.

A user commented, “What a superb actress, Happy Birthday Jayaji. The dignified way she has dealt with her problems in life is really praiseworthy.” Another fan wrote, “Well said Navya, she is such a great powerhouse and source of inspiration for all of us. She is the living statue of patience, tolerance, and endurance. Many many happy returns of the day Jaya Bachchan ji. We respect you.”

Jaya made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Guddi in 1971. She appeared in numerous movies throughout the last few decades. She also appeared in many successful films like films Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Mili and Sholay (1975), and Silsila (1981). With the film Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa (1998), she resumed acting after a gap of over two decades. Other movies featuring the actress include Fiza (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), and Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003).

She will next appear in the upcoming Karan Johar directional Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in important roles. The film is scheduled for a July 28, 2023 release.