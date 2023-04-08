Will Jr NTR join the multiple lead War 2 for his Debut? 

Sources close to Jr NTR have dismissed the reports, stating that he would never agree to be part of a two-hero film for his Bollywood debut

A recent announcement of War 2 starring Jr Ntr in one of the lead roles had left his fans thrilled. However, the news of Jr NTR's involvement in the sequel to War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, was met with mixed reactions from his fans.

According to sources close to the project, War 2 is still in its very early stages, with director Ayan Mukerji working on the script after he completes Brahmastra Part 2 and 3. The shoot for the film isn't expected to start before the end of 2025, which means that any news about the cast is purely speculative at this point, and Jr NTR has not confirmed his involvement in the project officially, till now.

Furthermore, sources close to Jr NTR have dismissed the reports, stating that he would never agree to be part of a two-hero film for his Bollywood debut. Fans of the Telugu superstar will have to wait and see if he decides to take on the role.

The original War film, directed by Sidharth Anand, was a box office success and received positive reviews for its action-packed storyline. The film starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. War 2 will also be part of Yash Raj Films spy universe, which includes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger. This shared universe has been a popular trend in Hollywood, and it seems like Bollywood is also following suit with its interconnected movie franchises.

While fans may have to wait a while for War 2 to hit the screens, the news of a sequel is undoubtedly exciting for moviegoers. With such a talented cast and a talented director, the project has the potential to be yet another blockbuster hit for Yash Raj Films. However, until more concrete information is released, fans will have to keep their expectations in check and wait patiently for updates on the project.