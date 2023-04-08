Dulquer Salmaan says revealing the number of cars he owns, ‘might get him into trouble’

Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan is a car enthusiast and it’s visible by his splendid collection. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the collection stating that he owns several exotic and used cars but he didn’t reveal the number of vehicles he owns. He also spoke about the music he listens to while driving.

“It’s not only an exotic collection. I have a lot of used cars, I also restore cars,” he said and went on to add that he can’t reveal the exact number of cars in his collection. “This might get me into trouble,” he said in the interview.

The actor also opened up about the roads he enjoys driving on saying, “Best road for me was Route 1 in California. We did from SFO (San Francisco) to LA (Los Angeles). I did the coastal road from Monterey and it was a Sunday and you could see all the car clubs out, the Ferraris. The road is so gorgeous, it’s unbelievable. You are coming from such a height and suddenly you are at sea level. I have done it twice, I loved it so much. My dad and all were also there but they fell asleep. After they were out, I was like yaay.”

Dulquer also added that his driving is influenced by the kind of music he listens to adding that he listens to Frank Sinatra and Dima while driving slowly. “My driving is affected by the kind of music I listen to. If it’s a faster song, I drive faster. In fact, when I used to commute to work in Chennai and in Dubai, I used to get so much anxiety from road rage because there was just bad driving by people. That’s why I started to listen to Frank Sinatra and Dima, just to calm myself. I used to drive slowly and not get affected by how people were driving,” he said.

On the work front, Dulquer was seen in the 2022 Hindi-language crime drama film, Chup: Revenge of the Artist. The film which was helmed by R Balki also starred Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary in important roles. He will be next seen in the upcoming Malayalam language crime drama film, King of Kotha, which has been directed by debutant filmmaker Abhilash Joshiy.