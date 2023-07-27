Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives us chills as she takes a 4-degree ice bath in Bali

Known for her stunning beauty and stellar performances, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently savouring a blissful vacation in the picturesque island of Bali and has been delighting her fans with breathtaking photos and exciting updates from her tropical escapade. Amidst her exotic Bali adventure, Samantha on Wednesday shared a captivating picture that left her fans in awe.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets sunglasses stolen by a monkey during Uluwatu visit, shares hilarious story

Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram, Samantha shared a video in which she can be seen fearlessly plunging into an ice bath, defying the sweltering summer temperatures, as she immerses herself in icy waters with a temperature of 4 degrees Celsius. She captioned the clip, “#icebaths 4 degrees 6 minutes”.

Earlier, in the day she shared a picture of herself working out with her friend. Samantha also dropped some beautiful glimpses from Uluwatu, where she was seen admiring the beauty of the place while looking towards the vast sea. She donned a green sleeveless dress with a big hat for the visit.

Samantha is currently on an acting break as she wants to focus on her health and undergo treatment for autoimmune condition myositis. According to sources, Myositis refers to any condition causing inflammation in muscles. Weakness, swelling, and pain are the most common myositis symptoms.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu dedicates special post to Vijay Devarakonda, says 'some friends gently stand by’

On the work front, Samantha will be next seen in the upcoming Telugu-language film, Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The romantic film will be released on September 1. The actress will also be seen in the Indian counterpart of the Amazon Prime series Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan.