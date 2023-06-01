Samantha Ruth Prabhu dedicates special post to Vijay Devarakonda, says 'some friends gently stand by’

Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of her with Kushi co-star Vijay Deverakonda, expressing her appreciation for him for being by her side. In the image, Vijay and Samantha were seen posing during lunch at a restaurant. In the candid snap, Vijay was seen donning a white t-shirt with a blue blazer while Samantha was dressed in a denim jacket and sporting glasses.

She captioned the post, “Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby. What a year it has been!!”

Many fans took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions. A fan commented, “Aww...my favourites in one frame.” Another user wrote, “Waiting for your movie.” “MY WHOLEE HEART!!!” read a comment.

Vijay and Samantha are waiting for the release of their upcoming film, Kushi, which has been directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film is scheduled for a September 1 release and it narrates the love story of a soldier and a Kashmiri girl in the mountains of Kashmir.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the 2023 mythological epic film, Shaakuntalam, which was directed by Gunasekhar. The film also starred Dev Mohan in the lead role and was released on April 14.