Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys a duplex apartment in Hyderabad for whopping ₹7.8 crore

Despite a lukewarm response for her last stint in Shaakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is managing to make the headlines for all the right reasons. Be it her fashion spotting or updates on her professional front, Samantha is grabbing eyeballs every step of the way and today, it is her reportedly ₹7.8 crore worth duplex apartment in Hyderabad that has sent her fans into a frenzy.

As per media reports, the actress has invested in a 3BHK duplex apartment in Hyderabad's posh locality, Jayabheri Orange County. Real estate data analytics firm, CRE Matrix, accessed the property documents and revealed that it comes with 6 parking slots.

If the reports are to be trusted, then this will mark Samantha's second lavish real estate investment in the city. Samantha is also a proud owner of an apartment in Jubilee Hills. She continued to live in the house after her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya.

Speaking of which, Naga in a recent interview confirmed that Samantha and he finalised their divorce last year. He expressed his disappointment at the media coverage of his separation from Sam and said, "It is due to the media reportage and how they’ve portrayed everything by speculating and spreading rumours, the whole respect is lost and diminished in the public eye. This is what hurt me a lot.