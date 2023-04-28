Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates her 36th birthday with a heartfelt message to fans

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry. She made her debut in the Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010, which was a commercial success. Today, the Indian actress celebrated her 36th birthday and shared a special message for her fans acknowledging their constant support.

In the post, she shared a lovely photo of herself and added a heartfelt message that read, "It's going to be a good year". Prior to her birthday, she shared a photo dump on Instagram where she traced her career journey. At the moment, Samantha has Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the works. The film is slated to be released on September 01, 2023.

The actress was in the news recently for her appearance at the global premiere of Citadel, an upcoming TV series, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Samantha looked stunning in a black co-ord designed by Victoria Beckham and shared several photos with her Citadel family on her social media handle.

She expressed her gratitude towards the team and said, "The camaraderie, creativity, skill, love, shared vision, and dream of the individuals in that room were so inspirational and exhilarating that I consider myself incredibly fortunate and grateful to be a part of this team and the Citadel Universe. Truly humbled to be amongst some of the world’s best at the Global Premiere of Citadel in London."