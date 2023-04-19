Samantha Ruth Prabhu picks Bulgari's iconical Serpenti jewellery for Citadel premiere [PICS]

It was in 1948 when luxury brand Bulgari launched the Serpenti collection. 75 years later, the avant-garde collection has only grown in terms of its appeal to jewellery connoisseurs.

Priyanka Chopra opened the Bulgari market in India unofficially when she became the global ambassador and now, the iconic collection is a testament to affluence in the industry.

This week, for the premiere of the American sci-fi action thriller TV series, Citadel, it was Samantha Ruth Prabhu who was seen in the Serpenti jewellery and her photos took over Instagram, in no time of course.

For her blue carpet debut, Samantha picked a gorgeous set by Victoria Beckham's Spring Summer 23 collection. She styled a short sleeve crop top and paired it with a crochet patchwork skirt. Her black ensemble came with VB’s signature scalloped hemline.

Samantha rounded her polished and elegant look with a tied-up bun with some strands left loosely to frame her face. As for her makeup, the actress picked smokey eyes with a tint of metallic glitter and glossy pink lips.

Take a look at her photos here:

Created by David Weil for Amazon Prime Video, the American Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles. The series is being adapted in Hindi as well by Raj & DK and it will star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

The London premiere was attended by Samantha and Varun alongside the entire team of Amazon Prime India team. For the event, Varun picked a semi-sheer t-shirt with a black jacket and pants. Samantha shared photos with them and captioned “grateful.”

