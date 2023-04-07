Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives lessons in power dressing at the latest Shaakuntalam event 

For the promotion of Shaakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been styling shades of white to match the aesthetic of the upcoming film. From sartorial drapes to elegant suit sets, the actress has been rocking pristine white outfits with aplomb.

As for her latest stint, Samantha was seen in a deep-cut blazer which she paired with matching flared pants. Giving lessons in power dressing, the actress rounded her look with jewels from the brand Joolry. She picked a stone-based drop necklace along with a princess cut.

Samantha rounded her look with smokey eyes, nude lipsticks and oodles of mascara. For her hair, the actress skipped the fussy hairdos and let her freshly blow-dried tresses open. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Samantha wrote, “Mumbai” with white heart emoji.

A video of Samantha from the Mumbai event has been doing rounds on the internet. In the video, Samantha looks uncomfortable with the incessant clicking by the paps. The continuous flashes make her eyes irritable and she is unable to pose for the shutterbugs.

Speaking of Shaakuntalam, the film stars Samantha in the titular role with Dev Mohan as King of Puru Dynasty, King Dushyanta. The mythological drama, based on the popular play Abhignyana Shakuntalam by Kalidasa also stars Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo and Aditi Balan in supporting roles. The film is set to release on April 14 and the team has been promoting it actively across the country.