Netizen asks Samantha Ruth Prabhu to 'date someone', actress has the most heartwarming response 

Actress Samantha Prabhu, who sizzled the screens with her performance with Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has talked about dating in her recent tweet.

A fan on the micro-blogging website shared an edited picture of Samantha and asked "I know it's not my place to say, but plz date someone @Samanthaprabhu2." Taking note of the request made by the fan, Samantha, who was married to actor Naga Chaitanya, replied: "Who will love me like you do."]

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu picks off-white embroidered saree from Aikeyah for Shaakuntalam promotions

It was in 2021 when Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation. A part of their statement read, "After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on."



On the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her mythological romantic drama Shaakuntalam which is scheduled to release on April 14. Directed by Gunasekhar, it also stars Dev Mohan in the lead role.

Also Read: Biker jacket clad-Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Varun Dhawan in Indian installment of Citadel