Samantha Ruth Prabhu picks off-white embroidered saree from Aikeyah for Shaakuntalam promotions

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, is promoting the historical drama clad in the most pristine white outfits. Her outfit roster, so far, has featured the most sartorial drapes and her latest promotional stint was no different.

Styled by Open House Studio, the actress' team picked an off-white embroidered saree by the brand Aikeyah. Founded by designer Isha Dhingra, the occasion-wear brand features silhouettes where the spirit of Indian clothing style is interweaved with comfort.

The lightweight, semi-sheer handloom comes with the brand's signature 3D floral elements. Samantha styled the drape with an embroidered bralette and kept her look otherwise fuss-free. Messy waves with warm-toned makeup and dangling diamond earrings rounded the actress' look for the day.

Also Read: Samantha Prabhu launches Lakshmi Manchu's Telusa Telusa from Agninakshatram

Check out the photo here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha's Shaakuntalam is set to release on April 14. The film stars Samantha in the lead role with Dev Mohan and Mohan Babu in pivotal roles. Produced by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks, the long-awaited film marks Samantha's first collaboration with director Gunasekhar.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu completes 13 years in films; Rahul Ravindran shares a 14-year-old throwback pic