COVER: Dino Morea speaks about his Telugu debut Agent, new life choices and more

Last Year, Dino Morea essayed a negative role in web show The Empire. Now, the actor is all ready to treat us to more ‘baddie deliciousness’ in his Telugu debut, Agent. Suave, deadly and all ready to scare you, Dino will be seen in the spy thriller, directed by Surender Reddy, that also stars Malayalam superstar Mammootty, Telugu star kid Akhil Akkineni and an interesting ensemble cast. Dino will also be seen in the Malayalam film Bandra, which also stars Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia and we speak with the actor to find out more about this busy and exciting part of his career. Excerpts:

Tell us about Agent, your Telugu debut?

Agent is a spy-thriller. It is set in a spy universe with three RAW agents: one recruit, one gone rogue and the boss; and the sto - ry revolves around spying and manipulation. I play the agentgone-rogue. You will get to know why he has gone rogue and what he is avenging only after you watch the film.

You’ve worked with an amazing ensemble cast in the film, tell us about your experience?

Mammootty is a legend and has been in the industry for so many years. He has won so many acco - lades for his acting and talent and this is my second stint with him. Previously, I worked with him in my Tamil debut Kandukondain Kandukondain, way back in 2000. Working with him is an absolute pleasure. You know, if you spend time with learned, experienced actors like him, every moment spent is a learning experience. He is a terrific co-actor, makes you comfortable and puts you at ease when you are shooting. And even after so many years, the way he looks, OMG! Akhil is young, enthusiastic and has great energy. He’s got a really cool personality and I think he’s going to go a long way. We hit it off on set as co-actors. We were out and about and laughing with each other, most of the time.

Everyone’s talking about your braided look in the film. Could you decode your look for us?

The one you see on the posters is a long beard, a long braided man and metal plates on his eyebrow and forehead. But this is just one of the looks. There’s one more that will be unveiled at the the - atres. We wanted to make it very interesting and it was our direc - tor Surender Reddy’s idea to use these metal plates, under which my character covers all his scars. He wanted the character to keep changing his look and we inter - estingly played with that brief. You’ve returned to the South Indian film industries after a while? The gap was a conscious deci - sion, but not really deliberate on my part as the roles I was being offered weren’t great. Choosing those particular films wouldn’t really have taken my career anywhere. So, I waited till something interesting was being offered. And while I waited I just kept working on myself, so that in the eventuality that something comes my way, I will be absolutely ready for it.

You’re also debuting in Malayalam with Bandra?

Bandra is a beautiful, tragic love story. I play the antagonist in it too because you know in every love story you need someone really mean and bad and it’s good to be bad (laughs). It’s a cool looking film. I play a character from Mumbai, so I get to speak in Hindi. The director is trying to make something new and it is huge in terms of the way it travels from Mumbai to Kerala. I think this movie will make a huge mark in the Malayalam film industry.

In both films, you are playing antagonistic characters. Do you think that’s just a coincidence?

Playing the antagonist in two back-to-back movies is not a coincidence. The audience loved me as the antagonist in The Empire and I think you some - times need cool-looking bad guys too (laughs) and maybe I fall in that category. I don’t think I am being typecast but why not explore acting in various other roles? As long as the movies and roles are good, I will keep doing this. I might just go back to play - ing a sweet guy in a romantic film. So, anything works. I don’t want to be a typecast and I am not trying to do that either. Being a baddie is never easy, especial - ly when people have seen you in that lover boy image for the longest. But in Agent, I got to explore my love for action and I will be doing some high-octane action in this one.

Modelling or acting, what was on your cards? Did you always have plans to become a model or an actor?

I think I have always dreamed of being an actor. You know, as a child, you want to see yourself on that screen. Yes, I admit, I had those dreams. When I was in col - lege, modelling opportunities came to me, and I didn’t let go of them. I guess, sometimes when you have these dreams as a child and you let them be, you weirdly manifest them and I think my path was created then.

Looking back, do you have regrets in life? In your career? Do you feel a decision could have made your life different?

I have absolutely no regrets about my past or career choices. I have made some bad choices and hor - rible decisions, but I think those were life experiences for me to learn, experiences which have brought me to where I am today. They have made me bigger, bet - ter and stronger; and made me understand more about the business of entertainment.

Even after so many years, you still look as fit as you were when you debuted in Hindi with Raaz?

You’re too kind. I do appreciate your idea that I look the same as before. Well, I just try to be happy, most importantly… as often as possible. I don’t take too many things too seriously, I don’t take myself too seriously. Otherwise, I would have gone nuts. Besides that, I take care of my health. I am into fitness, I play a lot of sports and I think that’s what keeps me going. It has been imbibed into me at a very young age by my parents. Whenever I play any sport or I work out I feel very good and I think that keeps me young.

Do you stick to a diet?

I have just started a plant-based diet and can really feel a positive change. When I say diet, people shouldn’t think I don’t eat, I eat a lot of food! But lately, I just want to try this particular diet to see how it works for my body. As long as I get home-cooked, hot meals, I am absolutely fine. Even if I go out, I make sure to keep a check on what I am eating.

Upcoming projects?

I am finishing shooting for Bandra and there is an upcoming Hindi film by Mudassar Aziz, in which I am part of an ensemble cast.

Agent is in theatres now