Alia Bhatt opens up about motherhood and the pressure of balancing work and family

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently opened up about her experience of being a new mom and the challenges of juggling her career and family life. In a recent interview, she shared that she feels that she often worries whether she is doing right by her baby and work.

Also read: Alia Bhatt's latest outing makes denin-on-denim look good; how to ace the combination

Alia added that she believes that there is immense pressure on women to excel in both their professional and personal lives. She also feels that there is an old-school expectation that states that once a woman has a baby, she must sacrifice her career to be considered a good mother.

“But there is still a healthy amount of mom guilt.” She said, “It does make me anxious to think whether I am doing right by my baby and work. There’s so much pressure on women to ace both...almost like this old-school dogma that once you have a baby, you have to martyr your career or you’re not a model mum. It’s very important for new mothers to get that time off work to gather their bearings, and it’s equally crucial for corporations and industries to grant them that time instead of writing them off,” she said.

She emphasised that it's crucial for new mothers to take time off work to adjust to their new phase of life. When she was asked about her struggles she said, “It definitely is, but I’m always wondering what people are thinking. Do they actually think I’m managing well or are they only saying it to placate me? Even if there isn’t judgement, you feel very critical of yourself. But I work hard at my mental health—I go to therapy every week where I voice these fears. And it helps me understand that this is not something that I will be able to figure out on day one or five or even ten; it’s an ever-evolving, ever-growing process. You have to be able to pick up the pieces of yourself and build anew every day. There’s nothing like, ‘Oh I’ve got it together... I’m coping excellently... I have all the answers.’ No one has all the answers.”

The actress also shared that she thinks that corporations and industries should support new mothers by giving them the time they need to adapt instead of writing them off. She understands that her star status makes her struggle less challenging, but she still worries about what people are thinking and whether they genuinely believe she is managing well.

Alia acknowledges that being a new mom can be overwhelming, and she often feels critical of herself even when there is no judgment from others. She has found solace in therapy, which she attends every week to voice her fears and concerns. She believes that managing mental health is a continuous process that requires time and patience.

Also read: Alia Bhatt shares unseen images on first wedding anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor [SEE PICS]

Alia's experience highlights the importance of providing new mothers with the support and resources they need to navigate this new phase of their lives. By acknowledging and supporting their unique experiences, we can help them navigate motherhood with confidence and ease. Alia's openness and honesty about her experience of motherhood and the challenges of balancing work and family life are inspiring.