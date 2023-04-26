Alia Bhatt's latest outing makes denin-on-denim look good; how to ace the combination

Monochromatic outfits, lately, have been proving to be a fashion solution every time someone is unsure about what to wear. A date in the evening? Put your trusted black co-ord set with gold hoops to go. A meeting with the boss? Pastel monotone outfits will make you look polished but also stylish.

However, all breaks loose when you have to style denim-on-denim. A fabric that has proven to be hit-and-miss with most influencers, celebrities and the best of designers, denim is as tricky as it gets.

Thankfully, now, some have mastered the art of styling this combination and recently, it was Alia Bhatt who impressed the fashion nerds. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport early in the morning and looked just stunning with her baggy, sans-makeup look. We are guessing Alia just woke up gorgeous.

For her in-flight ensemble, Alia picked a shell-embellished baggy jacket with a cutout design on both sides. Her indigo-blue jacket came with long sleeves and a heart patch at the back. She paired this jacket by AREA with wide-leg, light-shade denim pants.

Take a look at her photos here:

The key to styling denim is to pick two different shades of the said fabric and add a different colour to the combo to elevate the look. Alia rounded her outfit with a staple white tee.

The Brahmāstra actress skipped wearing any accessories and added white sneakers to complete her look. With a black tote in one hand and a makeup kit in the other, Alia looked equal parts chic and casual.

Much recently, Alia was in the news after she shared a photo of husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor playing with daughter Raha Kapoor. Sharing the candid click, Alia wrote, "I think have become the best photographer since the 6th of November."