Alia Bhatt to rock Prabal Gaurang couture for Met Gala debut this year

According to reports, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Met Gala debut next month which is scheduled to take place on May 1. This year, the event which will take place in New York will celebrate the work of the late German designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019.

The theme of the upcoming Met gala is- is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. This year the celebrities who will be serving as the event’s official co-chairs include names like Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Anna Wintour.

According to a recent Instagram post by a popular magazine, Alia will be donning the creations of Indian designer Prabal Gaurang at the event. The post read, “Ahead of her international debut with Netflix’s Heart of Stone, @aliaabhatt will be gracing the Met Gala carpet for the very first time in a @prabalgurung creation. Set to take place on the 1st of May, the fashion event will honour the timeless legacy of ace designer Karl Lagerfeld at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.”

In recent years, many Indian celebrities have made their MET gala debuts. Actor Deepika Padukone made her debut at the gala in 2017, while Priyanka Chopra made her debut at the event the same year donning a Ralph Lauren gown.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in the upcoming Karan Johar directional, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is scheduled for a July 28 release. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The actress will also appear in the upcoming Farhan Akhtar film, Jee Le Zara, with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.