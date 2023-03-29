Alia Bhatt rolls her hair in a slicked-back bun in viral video: Here's how you can achieve the ‘simple girl’ look

The slicked-back bun, ironically, is the bouffant of the new age. First rocked by trailblazer Deepika Padukone to match her simple girl aesthetic, the sleek hair bun fits perfectly in the new-age minimalism trend that has washed away social media.

Accompanied by barely-there-makeup, gold jewellery and baggy pants, this hairstyle is now a fashion staple for the likes of Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Tara Sutaria, Kareena Kapoor and others, if we speak just Bollywood.

The sleek bun, if you ask us, made its way to the tinsel town last year and has now become a hairstyle you can wear to the airport, to your BFF's intimate wedding and to a boardroom meeting if your vibe is business casual.

Much recently, thanks to the shutterbugs, a video of Alia Bhatt rolling her hair within seconds into a sleek back bun made its way to the internet. The actress, who was quick to pass her greasy hair as a fashion statement, was spotted in an oversized hooded blouse and black baggy pants.

Focusing solely on her hairstyle, got us thinking about how effortlessly you can achieve the sleek up-do if you have the right products in your kit.

Step 1: Get your basics in place first. De-tangle the knots, if you have thick, curly and/or frizzy hair. Once you are done de-tangling, spritz some water over the top to dampen your hair. Now, comb your hair backwards and create a centre partition. Comb both sections.

Step 2: Next, take a handful of styling hair gel and apply using your fingers. Once the product settles in, comb your hair back into a sleek ponytail. Using a second rubber band, preferably silk or satin-based, twist your ponytail into a low (or high) bun. Secure properly before Step 3.

Step 3: To add slickness to this look, use pomade wax to tame your hair. Take a dime-sized amount and work it between your palms before pushing your hair down. Use a toothbrush to comb the wax to make sure there is not a single strand out of place.

A slicked-back bun makes for a perfect hairstyle if you are looking for a mini facelift. It is also appropriate for days when your greasy and unwashed hair does not support your party plans.