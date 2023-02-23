Ashwagandha, an ingredient to boost and preserve collagen in your skin: Experts

One size fits all – is a concept remote to the skincare industry now, and well, for a good reason. As someone who wants radiant and glowing skin, it is only natural for you to look for products that work best for your skin type. You want your moisturiser to hydrate your skin, the serum to combat pigmentation, and your retinol to reduce the effects of ageing — yes. And there are plenty of products in the market to choose from.

However, what's most important is knowing your own skin and what works best for your skin type and combination. Having said that, while there are many products to add to your skincare cart, the underlying skin concerns most of us battle are similar. One such concern that has attracted some attention in the recent past happens to be collagen depletion.

Collagen, derived from the Greek word 'kolla’ which means glue, is a protein in the body responsible for maintaining skin elasticity and suppleness. With age, this protein starts to deplete thus, creating a need for supplements. Any early signs of wrinkles, hollow impressions under the eyes, or saggy cheeks indicate that your collagen levels have dropped.

Now you can opt for the topical application of products to boost collagen production, include supplements in form of gummies into your diet or combine the two for the best of both worlds. However, if you are only considering the former for now, then Ashwagandha is one ingredient that could aid in collagen production.

Ashwagandha is an Ayurvedic herb that has recently found a presence in the skincare scene. In the Indian market, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s self-care brand 82°E uses Ashwagandha as the key ingredient alongside sodium hyaluronate in its moisturiser. It is believed to boost the skin’s defence against stressors like pollution while simultaneously improving its texture and elasticity.

Rachna Rastogi, Head R&D, 82°E explains, "Ashwagandha belongs to a group of plants known for their adaptogenic properties. Being rich in antioxidants, Ashwagandha helps reduce dark spots and the appearance of pores to improve skin clarity and texture."

Prior to being used in skincare, Ashwagandha gained a fair share of popularity for treating issues like stress and anxiety. While on the subject of Ashwagandha, Rachna further ascertains that 2023 is going to be the year of "ingredients that have calming properties".

"Multifunctional ingredients such as niacinamide or bakuchiol offering various skincare benefits will continue to gain prominence in skincare routines," she adds, while also sharing that skin care is not about perfection but rather consistency. She believes your skincare products should cleanse, hydrate, and protect.

