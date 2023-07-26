Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets sunglasses stolen by a monkey during Uluwatu visit, shares hilarious story

Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is taking a vacation following the announcement that she will be taking a break from acting to focus on her health. The artist is currently in Bali, Indonesia with a friend and today, she posted some snaps and clips as she visited Uluwatu which is located on the westernmost point of the Bali Bukit Peninsula. She also stopped at the Uluwatu Temple and posted glimpses of Uluwatu's lush surroundings on her Instagram handle. The actress also revealed that a monkey at the temple took her sunglasses as she posed for a snap.

In the first image shared by Samantha, she was seen enjoying the cloudy skies and clear blue sea. For the second photo she posed in front of a mural that explained the meaning of Uluwatu: Ulu means "lands end" and Watu means "rock." Uluwatu thus means "Rock at the end of the world."

Samantha opted for a sleeveless green bodycon maxi dress with front pleats, sunglasses, and a straw hat for her drive to Uluwatu. However, when she posed for a picture, a monkey took her sunglasses. She posted two pictures about the incident: one showed the monkey sneaking a peek from behind just before it swiped the sunglasses, and the other showed a guy pleading with the monkey to return the sunglasses.

Samantha also posted three videos to her Instagram stories which displayed Uluwatu's lush surroundings. She captioned the clips, "Sigh," "Pause," and "Reset."

According to reports, Samantha is taking a year off from acting after completing the shoot for the Indian chapter of Citadel. She will be focusing on her health and receiving treatment for her autoimmune condition myositis in the United States, according to a source close to the actor.