Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares beautiful glimpses from her Bali vacation amid acting break

Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a break from acting. She started the break with a trip across India and now the artiste is in Bali with her friend Anusha Swamy. She took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses from her trip.

In the first photo shared by Samantha, she shared the view of the morning as she looked at the greenery around her. She was dressed in a white top and shorts and also sported a hat with the words ‘dream on’ printed on it. In another snap, she was seen clicking pictures. One other image showed her posing for a selfie with Anusha.

She captioned the post, “Mornings like these (white heart emoji).” Many fans took to the comments to share their reactions. A fan said, “The most beautiful, desirable, strongest woman in the world.” Another comment read, “Beautiful girl roaming beautiful places.”

Samantha also shared photos and videos of her view from her room on Instagram Stories. She wrote along with a post, "Mornings like these." She also shared a snap of her breakfast and a video of Anusha doing a cartwheel while sitting near a pool. Samantha captioned the post "Showoff" and tagged Anusha. Another clip showed Samantha going on a walk and then striking various poses while being videotaped from a distance.

Samantha stunned fans with her new short hairdo in an Instagram video posted on Sunday and also tagged her hairstylist. Samantha is currently concentrating on her health as she has been suffering from Myositis, which is an auto-immune disease.

According to reports, Samantha is taking a year off from acting after completing the shoot for the Indian chapter of Citadel. She will be focusing on her health and receiving treatment for her autoimmune condition myositis in the United States, according to a source close to the actor.