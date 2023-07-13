Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps Citadel shoot before acting break, calls it a ‘special day’

Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently wrapped up the shoot for the Indian version of the Hollywood thriller series Citadel. She took to her Instagram stories to share the update along with a selfie. Recently, there have been reports about the Ye Maaya Chesave actor taking a break from work to focus on her health.

Last week she also finished the filming of her upcoming Telugu-language film, Kushi, which stars Vijay Devarakonda as the male lead.

Sharing a snap of her, Samantha wrote, “13th of July (heart emoji) will always be a special special day. And it's a wrap on #CitadelIndia.” A video of her leaving the sets of the show was also shared on Instagram by a paparazzi page.

Earlier, a source close to Samantha had confirmed that the actress would be taking a break from acting to focus on her health. The actress has been struggling with Myositis, an autoimmune condition.

The source was quoted as saying, “Few months back, Samantha decided that she will be taking a break from acting, and was just waiting to wrap up her projects — Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and the Indian segment of Citadel with Varun Dhawan. When I checked with her a few months back, she told me that she is not signing any projects currently.”

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the 2023 Telugu-language historical drama film, Shaakuntalam, along with Dev Mohan. The film directed by Gunasekhar was released in theatres on April 14. Talking about her future projects, apart from Kushi and Citadel, the actress will also appear in the upcoming English –language romantic comedy film, Chennai Story.