Samantha Ruth Prabhu marks one year of Myositis diagnosis, says 'functioning forward is a win'

Last year, around the same time, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she has been diagnosed with Myositis, an auto-immune condition that affects muscles. She talked about the disease affecting her day-to-day activities but since her recovery has been impressive and many have flooded her with get-well-soon wishes. Today, the actress marks one year of her unfortunate diagnosis. She looked back at her journey and penned a heartfelt note on Instagram.

In her long note, Samantha revealed that she is not supposed to have sugar, salt or grains but she has adapted to this new normal. She also talked about the professional failures she had to deal with in the last year and how self-reflection, introspection and spirituality helped her navigate.

"A year that has taught me that not everything goes your way all the time. And more importantly, that it’s ok when it doesn’t. That I must control the controllables, let go off the rest, and keep moving forward one step at a time. That sometimes it’s not about grand successes, but that functioning forward is in itself a win. That I mustn’t sit around waiting for things to be perfect again or wallowing in the past. That I must hang on to love and those I love… and not give hate the power to affect me," read a part of her note.

She concluded her post on a positive note and wrote, "There will be so many of you fighting far harder battles. I pray for you too. The gods may delay, but they never deny. They never deny peace, love, joy and strength to those who seek it. The only things worth seeking."

On the work front, Samantha is gearing up to pair with Varun Dhawan for an Indian spin-off of the American spy thriller Citadel. The original series starred Priyanka Chopra with Richard Madden and the Indian edition will be directed by the renowned filmmaker duo Raj & DK.