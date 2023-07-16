Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits Vellore Golden Temple during her road trip with Jagadish Palanisamy

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu who recently wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming web series Citadel is on a road trip and she has been sharing images from the same on her social media handle. She is being accompanied by film producer Jagadish Palanisamy and they recently made a stop at Sri Lakshmi Narayani Golden Temple in Vellore.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps Citadel shoot before acting break, calls it a ‘special day’

Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha shared a snap of the highway from her car, with the caption, “Road Trip.” She also shared a glimpse of her playlist for the trip which included songs like Melliname and Oru Kal Oru Kannadi.

Samantha shared a shot from inside the Sri Lakshmi Narayani Golden Temple after arriving there. She also posted a selfie with Jagadish, which she appears to have taken after seeking blessings at the shrine. The actor donned an orange salwar and kurta, while the producer was dressed in a white shirt.

Samantha's road trip comes following the announcement of her sabbatical from acting. Samantha is taking a year off from acting after completing the shoot for the Indian chapter of Citadel. While she is looking forward to the break, she will be focusing on her health and receiving treatment for her autoimmune condition myositis in the United States, according to a source close to the actor.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu marks one year of Myositis diagnosis, says 'functioning forward is a win'

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the 2023 Telugu-language historical drama film, Shaakuntalam, along with Dev Mohan. The film directed by Gunasekhar was released in theatres on April 14. Talking about her future projects, apart from Kushi with Vijay Devarakonda and Citadel, the actress will also appear in the upcoming English –language romantic comedy film, Chennai Story.