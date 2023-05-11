Name of Rihanna’s firstborn, inspired by the Wu-Tang Clan, finally revealed

It has been reported that the offspring of renowned singer Rihanna and her partner, the American rapper ASAP Rocky, has been named after RZA, the leader of the American hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan. Wu-Tang Clan originated in Staten Island, New York City, in 1992 and boasts members such as RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

The name of Rihanna and Rocky's son has been revealed after almost a year after his birth. The birth certificate, which has been obtained by a leading media publication, shows that the couple named their child RZA Athelston Mayers. The two have been in a relationship for three years now. The founder of Fenty Beauty gave birth to her son on May 13, 2022.

“I just went straight into protective mode. Like there wasn’t even time for rage,” Rihanna told in an interview, “As parents it just feels so icky, like a violation.”

Rihanna also announced her pregnancy with her second child earlier this year, during her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show. This show was her first performance in 5 years, and it has now become the most-watched Super Bowl halftime performance ever, surpassing Katy Perry’s 2015 performance. Recently, it was announced that Rihanna will be voicing the character of Smurfette in an upcoming Smurfs movie by Paramount, set to be released in 2025. Along with lending her voice, Rihanna will also be producing the movie and creating new music for it.



In other news, in January of this year, ASAP Rocky debuted his newest single, titled Same Problems? and shared that his fourth studio album has been completed.



