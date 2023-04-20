Rihanna makes maternity wear look uber-cool with baggy pants and crop tee

Seems like bringing refreshing, quirky twists to maternity fashion is quickly becoming Rihanna's forte. The singer was recently spotted in Paris., and justifying her time spent in the Fashion Capital of the world, she sported two excellent maternity ensembles.

For the first look, the artiste sported a grey crop top and sweats. But the highlight of the look was a hooded, vintage Fendi patchwork coat, designed by Karl Lagerfeld. With muted shades of bright colours like mustard and maroon, the oversized coat exuded a sense of quiet strength. She completed the look with a layered, stone-studded statement neckpiece. She wore this to dine out with her boyfriend at celebrity restaurant owner Mehdi Abdelhedi's restaurant Caesar.

The next look was snapped when Rihanna went to dinner with a friend. She wore a brown tube top with electric blue pants and draped a fur coat around it. Adding an extra bling to her look, she wore a golden chunky chain neckpiece, danglers, and bracelet.

For the unversed, Rihanna is expecting her second child with musician A$AP Rocky. Much to the surprise of her fans, she announced the news at last year's Super Bowl.