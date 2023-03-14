Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava pose with Rihanna, latter flaunts baby bump in Bottega Veneta bustier

SS Rajamouli directorial RRR roared at Oscars 2023 and unless you were living under a rock, you already know about the film's big win. The epic action drama's track, Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava bagged the Golden Lady under the Best Original Song category. The Telugu track beat nominations by Lady Gaga, Diane Warren, and Rihanna.

The singers Sipligunj and Bhairava shared celebratory photos from the ceremony. In one of the social media posts, we saw the duo pose with Barbadian pop queen Rihanna. The Lift Me Up singer and mom-to-be was seen dressed in a lime green bustier and skirt from Bottega Veneta. Her ensembles were quite the talk of the Oscars this time as she changed her outfits thrice during the ceremony and flaunted her baby bump effortlessly in all of them.

Also Read: MM Keeravani delivers unique musical speech on 'Naatu Naatu' win; Guneet Monga says ‘The future is audacious and the future is here’

Sharing the photos with RiRi, Sipligunj wrote, "Wooow I have met the most amazing lady with a very beautiful heart. Still in shock by seeing your humbleness #rihana @badgalriri and how down to earth you are! Thank you so much for calling and appreciating for the performance and #oscarwinning. It’s an emotional moment for me!! Can’t keep calm #mydreamcometrue."

Take a look at the photos here:

Bhairava also shared his excitement about meeting Rihanna at the Oscars. His caption read, "I was short of words when this happened. An artist I always looked up to, and admired deeply! My inspiration, The queen @badgalriri Wanted to tell her how much I love ‘Stay’ and that I must’ve listened to it a million times, but yes I was short of words! This memory is going to ‘stay’ in my heart forever."

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan sends 'big hug' to team RRR, The Elephant Whisperers after Oscars 2023 win

The team of RRR, post the Oscars ceremony, attended a party at SS Rajamouli's LA home.