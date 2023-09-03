The Royal Enfield Bullet lives on!

There might be people living in some parts of the country who might not have heard about the brand Royal Enfield, but even they would know what a bullet is. And nope, I am not talking about the small projectile that is used to take a person's life, but rather the two-wheeler which is as iconic as, dare I say, a Triumph Bonneville.

Also read: The Hero Karizma is back in India as the liquid-cooled XMR

Priced between INR 1.73 lakh and INR 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai), the new Bullet 350 looks every bit classic with its round headlight, rounded and long mudguards, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, single-piece stepped up seat, and round tail lamps and blinkers. It even has the single-sided long exhaust (which comes in chrome or in black, just like the engine) and wire-spoked wheels.

The motorcycle looks every bit as iconic as its predecessor

Built around a twin downtube cradle frame, the cruiser motorcycle features a new instrument cluster that comes with a round analogue dial with a digital inset. It even comes with an USB port, a first for the Bullet.

Powering the motorcycle is a new 349 cc, air-oil cooled, single-cylinder thumper which dishes out 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.

Also read: Celebration of Harley-Davidson Brotherhood

Available in Military Black, Military Red, Standard Black, Standard Maroon and Black Gold colour choices, the Bullet 350 can be reserved by prospects and if the sales numbers of its stablemates - the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350 - are anything to go by, the Chennai-based bikemaker has a winner in its hands.