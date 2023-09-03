Ananya Panday dazzles in a chic Gen-Z outfit at Gadar 2 success party

In a dazzling display of Gen-Z style, Ananya Panday graced the Gadar 2 success party in Mumbai, stealing the spotlight with her impeccable fashion choice. The event, attended by a constellation of celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and more, was a star-studded affair. However, Ananya's fashion sense stood out as one of the evening's highlights.

Ananya donned a lavender-coloured blouse paired with an olive-green mini skirt, effortlessly embracing the colour-blocking trend. The blouse featured distinctive elements, including drop shoulders, full-length sleeves with cinched cuffs, a gathered design, and a dramatic train cascading down in a floor-sweeping length. Meanwhile, the skirt boasted a gathered front, a figure-hugging silhouette, a decorative rose embellishment, and a flirtatious short hemline.

To complement her ensemble, Ananya opted for eye-catching accessories, including fur-adorned high heels, gold anklets, and statement earrings. Her hairstyle featured a sleek centre-parted ponytail, while her makeup included winged eyeliner, subtle eyeshadow, mascara-enhanced lashes, defined brows, rosy cheeks, and radiant skin, creating a flawless glam look that perfectly complemented her outfit.

Notably, Ananya's recent fashion journey has been filled with sartorial triumphs. While promoting her film Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, she consistently delivered fashion wins. Among her standout choices were co-ord outfits that garnered significant attention. In one instance, she rocked a printed denim ensemble consisting of a corset blouse and high-waisted flared pants, which she styled with white boots, a choker necklace, statement rings, silver earrings, bold eyeliner, subtle eyeshadow, glossy caramel-coloured lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, glowing skin, and side-parted open wavy locks.

In another striking photoshoot, Ananya opted for a neon green faux leather bustier crop top paired with high-waisted pants. The crop top featured spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, a form-fitting silhouette, and a midriff-baring hem.

With her distinctive fashion sense and ability to effortlessly pull off a variety of looks, Ananya Panday continues to be a style icon, leaving fashion enthusiasts eagerly anticipating her next fashion choices on and off the red carpet.