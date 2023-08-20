From silk sari to a neon green outfit, Ananya Panday's impeccable ensembles elevate ‘Dream Girl 2’ promotions

In the midst of promoting her upcoming film Dream Girl 2 alongside co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday has unfailingly turned heads with her extraordinary fashion choices. Her recent appearance in a neon green bustier paired with flared pants stands as a testament to her impeccable style sensibilities. The star took to social media to share images of her vibrant ensemble, captioning it, “This is the sign that you've been waiting for #DreamGirl2 25th August.”

The bustier boasted noodle straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, and a cropped midriff-baring hem, while the high-rise flared pants featured an oversized fitting, further amplifying the ensemble's allure.

Ananya's ensemble was adorned with striking accessories, including sleek black pointed high-heel pumps, a silver chain-link bracelet, statement rings, and intricately embellished hoop earrings. Her makeup and hairstyling were equally impeccable, featuring highlighted eyebrows, glossy red lip shade, winged eyeliner, shimmering eye shadow, blush-tinted cheeks, luminous highlighter, mascara-coated lashes, and a chic centre-parted braided ponytail.

The actress's Instagram handle also featured another set of endearing photos alongside Ayushmann to promote Dream Girl 2. The images showed Ananya draped in an exquisite teal blue silk sari from the renowned clothing label Ekaya Banaras, draped in a traditional manner that highlighted her grace. On the other hand, Ayushmann complemented her elegance in a black embroidered sherwani.

Ananya's sari ensemble was gracefully accessorised with a gold bracelet, a ruby-adorned gold choker necklace, and matching earrings, harmonizing traditional aesthetics with contemporary charm. Her beauty regime featured a centre-parted messy low bun, subtle eye shadow, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, mauve lip shade with a glossy finish, defined brows, accentuated lashes, radiant highlighter, and delicate contouring.

Ananya's promotional journey also included a captivating appearance in a coordinated tropical printed bodysuit and bodycon skirt. Her styling was elevated by ornate dangling earrings, statement bracelets, and chic peep-toe sandals.

Dream Girl 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 25. The cast also features Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav alongside Ananya and Ayushmann.

