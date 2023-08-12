Ananya Panday looks ravishing in gorgeous yellow sari at 'Dream Girl 2' promotions

Be it traditional or modern, Ananya Panday is a pro in pulling off various kinds of outfits with equal beauty and ease. Right now, the actress is busy promoting her upcoming film Dream Girl 2. Recently, for a promotional look, she chose a traditional avatar and stunned everyone. As Ananya shared her pictures on Instagram, her fans flooded the comment section with compliments.

The actress made our jaws drop in a vibrant yellow sari. Her sheer yellow ethnic drape in organza fabric was adorned with beautiful shimmery borders all over. The diva wore it elegantly letting her pallu fall. She gave it a modish twist with a similar hued halterneck blouse. In terms of accessories, Ananya added a pair of dangler earrings and bangles. Let’s discuss her makeup now. She achieved a balanced look with nude eyeshadow, mascara, winged eyeliner as well as darkened eyebrows. With a dash of nude lip shade, she completed her look. We love the way she kept her lustrous straight hair open in middle-parting.

Also read: Ananya Panday steals the spotlight in golden attire at Rimzim Dadu’s ICW 2023 showcase

Ananya Panday acing a yellow sari (Image source: Instagram)

Not just ethnic, Ananya Panday is also acing wonderful western outfits to promote her film. We still remember seeing her looking absolutely sassy in an all-black outfit. Ananya opted for a co-ord set and won hearts. She dazzled in a black blazer featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline with a plunging slit accentuating her decolletage. The front metal closures and patch pockets elevated the look of her outfit.

Ananya Panday in an all-black look (Image source: Instagram)

She wore it with a pair of matching high-waisted black-coloured shorts. She rounded off her look with black pumps. Ananya tied her hair in a low ponytail and applied a dab of red liptsick. With her makeup and style on point, she looked marvelous.

Also read: Pernia’s pop-up studio hosts labels Mahi and Gopi Vaid