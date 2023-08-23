Ananya Panday radiates modern Cottagecore elegance in latest Dream Girl 2 promotional look

In a captivating display of finesse, Ananya Panday unveiled yet another enchanting ensemble from her wardrobe, for the ongoing promotions of her upcoming film Dream Girl 2. The actress, adeptly blending the allure of cottage-core aesthetics with a contemporary twist, shared a series of stunning snaps on her Instagram account.

Ananya made an exquisite choice by donning a white corset mini dress, a creation hailing from the esteemed House Of CB. The ensemble was impeccably curated by celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio, lending it a touch of her inimitable finesse.

The resplendent white mini-dress boasted a multitude of intricate details that coalesced harmoniously. Noteworthy features included broad shoulder straps embellished with delicate lace trims, a generously plunging neckline accentuated by ruffle detailing, artful gathering on the bodice, a frontal ribbon tie for added allure, a corseted bodice that accentuated her silhouette, and a flared mini-length skirt adorned with embroidered lace on the hem.