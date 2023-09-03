Hrithik Roshan sets social media ablaze with a shirtless snap; Sussanne Khan, Saba Azad react

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan set temperatures soaring on social media this Saturday when he shared a captivating monochrome photograph of himself. The image featured the actor shirtless, donning a pair of track pants. Accompanied by the caption, “Can't see the finish line,” the picture showcased his impeccably sculpted 8-pack abs, further fuelling anticipation for his upcoming aerial action film, Fighter.

Hrithik's Instagram post has garnered over 9.2 lakh likes till now. Among those admiring the post were Hrithik's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, his girlfriend, Saba Azad, as well as famous Bollywood celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Taapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani, Preity Zinta, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, and his Fighter co-stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan’s 'Fighter' motion poster packs a solid punch laced with cinematic rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

Saba, in addition to liking the post, left a comment with a bicep, heart, and fire emoji. The director of Fighter, Siddharth Anand, responded to Hrithik's caption, revealing, “It's on Fighter set. When you come tomorrow I'll show it to you,” accompanied by a fire emoji. Overwhelmed fans showered Hrithik with compliments, with one admirer exclaiming, “How are you literally this fine!! You were, are, and always be my childhood crush like sirrrr you don't age!! actually swooning.” Another fan declared, “Best body in Bollywood.”

Hrithik is currently busy in the filming of Fighter which is set to release around Republic Day next year. The star-studded cast includes Deepika Padukone, Anil, Karan and Akshay Oberoi.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan on 'Koi… Mil Gaya': 'Rohit' helped me reconnect with my innocence, vulnerabilities

Kris Gethin, Hrithik's fitness trainer, previously shared insights into the actor's workout and dietary regimen in an interview. He disclosed, “Hrithik is eating six meals a day and is currently consuming about 4,000 calories per day. He is eating a lot of food right now, as we are building muscles at this point in time. The majority of his meals are made up of protein. The sources of protein are poultry, fish, egg whites, protein powder, etc. and, then, there are carbohydrates which are coming from potatoes, sweet potatoes, rice, and oats. He’s eating a little bit of roti as well along with vegetables and some healthy fats like nuts, egg yolks, and some olive oil. Then, finally, he is consuming a protein shake. So, at this juncture, his diet mostly consists of six meals a day along with one protein shake.”