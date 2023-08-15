Hrithik Roshan’s 'Fighter' motion poster packs a solid punch laced with cinematic rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, the motion poster of the much-anticipated film Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, was unveiled. This glimpse into the film has ignited curiosity and heightened anticipation for its release.

The dynamic motion poster starts with striking aerial shots showcasing three F/A-18E aircraft in synchronised formation. The perspective then seamlessly transitions to a ground-level track, introducing Hrithik's character. The artiste exuded a strong presence as he sported sunglasses and the aviators' uniform. Following this impactful introduction, character cards featuring Deepika and Anil Kapoor are shown.

Elevating the film's grandeur is its utilisation of genuine real-world locations and state-of-the-art cinematic technology, amalgamating to create a visual spectacle. A unique aspect of the production is the involvement of actual Indian Air Force cadets, contributing to the film's authenticity.

Fighter has been meticulously crafted to deliver an expansive cinematic experience; a sentiment echoed by the motion poster's evocative background score of Vande Mataram. The film's director Siddharth Anand boasts a remarkable track record with consecutive blockbusters, including Bang Bang!, War, and Pathaan.

The soundtrack, composed by the talented duo Vishal-Shekhar, comprises five songs, while Satchith Paulose serves as the cinematographer for the film. Fighter was originally slated for a theatrical release on September 30, 2022, but encountered delays due to production challenges stemming from the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The film stars Hrithik, Deepika, Akshay Oberoi and Anil in lead roles and is set to grace the silver screens on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day (January 25, 2024).