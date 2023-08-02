Hrithik Roshan shares picture with ‘winter girl’ Saba Azad from their Buenos Aires vacation

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently shared a glimpse from his vacation in Buenos Aires, Argentina with his girlfriend Saba Azad. The actor took to Instagram, to share a selfie with Saba, calling her “winter girl”. In the image, the actor was seen wearing a blue T-shirt and black jacket paired with a baseball cap, while Saba was seen donning a black overcoat.

Hrithik captioned: “Winter girl (snowflake emoji) #buenosaires #staycurious #adventureon.” The two keep sharing pictures of each other on social media. They have been dating for a while now and have often been spotted together at parties and gatherings.

On the work front, Hrithik has two films lined up – Fighter and War 2. Fighter also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor and is the first film in a planned aerial action franchise. War 2 will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. In his long career, Hrithik has portrayed various characters and is known for his dancing skills. He has frequently collaborated with his father, Rakesh Roshan. His first leading role was in the 2000 box-office success Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

Performances in the 2000 terrorism drama Fiza and the 2001 ensemble family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham cemented his status in the film industry. He was then seen in successful films like Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar and Guzaarish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Agneepath, among many others.