Rediscovering a nutritional gem: Amaranth's remarkable health benefits

Amaranth, often referred to as Rajgira or Chaulai, is staging a comeback as a lost superfood, finding its way back into kitchens around the world. This remarkable plant, known for its leaves and seeds, is a treasure trove of protein, fibre, and an array of essential micronutrients. Particularly for those striving to shed pounds or maintain stable blood sugar levels, amaranth proves to be a valuable addition to their daily diet.

The term ‘Amaranth’ itself signifies immortality, and its roots trace back to Mexico and Central America. While it thrives in India's hilly regions, it has also found its place in the Central and Western Plateau regions in recent years. Amaranth has garnered immense popularity in the United States, thanks to its unparalleled health benefits. In ancient times, it held the status of a staple food in the Aztec diet, and its legacy persists in the Central American culinary tradition.

Gluten-free goodness

Amaranth stands out as a gluten-free grain, making it an excellent choice for individuals with conditions like Celiac disease or gluten intolerance. Its leaves can be transformed into delectable stir-fries or curries, while its seeds, used as grains, can be fashioned into rotis, soups, laddoos, and more.

A protein powerhouse

Beyond contributing to dietary fibre and facilitating digestion, amaranth provides a generous supply of essential proteins. Research reveals that amaranth contains all the amino acids, including some that are often absent in cereal grains. Studies suggest that amaranth proteins closely resemble animal proteins, making it a recommended dietary component for vegetarians seeking ample protein intake.

Enhancing energy levels

Amaranth is a gluten-free grain and also a great source of dietary fibre. Both the leaves and seeds are nutritious and help improve energy levels. This attribute makes amaranth a valuable dietary inclusion for those seeking sustained vitality.

Ideal for recovery

It's extremely beneficial for people who often feel tired and weak or are in the process of recovering from surgery or illness.

While amaranth boasts numerous health benefits, it may pose digestive challenges for some individuals. However, these can be mitigated through thorough cooking. Adding cumin, black pepper, and ghee during cooking can enhance its digestibility. It is advisable not to consume amaranth daily, as excessive consumption may increase Kapha levels. Instead, it is best enjoyed once or at most twice a week, as suggested by Ayurveda experts.

Amaranth, with its rich nutritional profile and versatility in the kitchen, is reclaiming its status as a superfood, offering a multitude of health advantages that cater to a wide range of dietary preferences and requirements.

