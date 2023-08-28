Unlocking the health benefits of Fox Nuts: A nutrient-rich superfood

Whether you're observing your final Sawan Somwar fast or curating a list of fasting-friendly foods for Janmashtami, consider adding Makhana, also known as fox nuts, to your dietary regimen. While almonds, walnuts, and trail mix often steal the spotlight, Makhana remains an unsung hero of health. Overflowing with protein, fibre, and significant quantities of magnesium, potassium, phosphorous, calcium, and iron, Makhana emerges as a nutritional powerhouse that can rival any superfood.

These seeds are not only swift to consume but also effortless to prepare—just roast a handful and you're set for a nutritious on-the-go snack. Many people incorporate Makhana into their fasting diets by crafting Makhana kheer, a dessert that not only adheres to fasting guidelines but also offers essential nutrients for sustained energy. Beyond its fasting compatibility, Makhana boasts benefits for skin health and digestive wellness.

If you find yourself hosting a guest with diabetes, rest assured that a plate of roasted Makhana can be served without hesitation. This snack not only aids in blood sugar control but also ensures prolonged satiety.

Let's explore the advantages of Makhana:

1. Skin benefits: Abounding in antioxidants, Makhana supports anti-ageing efforts, promoting youthful skin and a radiant complexion.

2. Digestive health: The high fibre content in Makhana enhances digestion, addressing issues like constipation and irregular bowel movements.

3. Heart health: Makhana's phytonutrients, including alkaloids, saponins, and gallic acid, contribute to heart protection. Rich in magnesium, Makhana aids in improving blood flow and oxygen supply, thus lowering the risk of heart disease.

4. Kidney wellness: With inherent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, Makhana offers potential protection against kidney problems while mitigating inflammation and oxidative stress.

5. Neurological support: High thiamine content in Makhana promotes cognitive function and contributes to neurotransmission, facilitating smooth nerve function.

6. Gluten-free goodness: Makhana serves as a gluten-free, low-sodium, low-cholesterol, high-protein, and carbohydrate-rich snack option suitable for gluten-intolerant individuals.

7. Detoxifying agent: Makhana aids in detoxification by flushing toxins from the body.

8. Blood sugar regulation: With its low glycemic index, Makhana helps stabilize blood sugar levels by preventing sharp spikes.

Incorporating Makhana into your diet introduces a plethora of health advantages, ranging from skin radiance to kidney support. This unassuming superfood not only aligns with fasting norms but also caters to diverse health needs.