Celebration of Harley-Davidson Brotherhood

Owners of Harley Davidson motorcycles are a passionate lot. In India, although the Milwaukee-based bikemaker has handed over its operations to Hero MotoCorp, Harley owners are as loyal to the brand as ever and their passion is still strong.

Of the numerous Harley Owners Group (HOG) chapters in India, the Marina Chapter based in Chennai is among the most significant and the city-based chapter is set to host the 10th Southern HOG Rally 2023 this weekend.

The two-day event comprises a bike parade on the ECR, fusion dance, band performances and DJ after parties. Oh! A custom bike competition will also be held during the event!

Speaking to Indulge, Yeshwanth Sakuru, Manager, HOG Marina Chapter, says, “We are inviting Harley-Davidson owners from across India to visit Chennai and experience the two-day event. Approximately 600 riders will be coming in from different parts of India. While they will be predominantly from the south, there will also be riders from Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kashmir and even the Northeast.”

“We have a parade which will take place on August 26. The parade will be on the East Coast Road. We will start at Four Points by Sheraton (Sholinganallur) and we will go all the way up to Kovalam and come back to Radisson Blu Resort, Temple Bay Mamallapuram,” he adds.

As far as the custom bike competition is concerned, there are around seven entries from different zones of India and all of the bikes are fully customised Harleys. The judges, who will be the regional directors of HOG (South, East, North and West), will decide the winner based on the level of customisation in terms of performance, paint job, accessories fitted, among other parameters.

On till August 26, 2023. At Radisson Blu Resort, Temple Bay Mamallapuram.